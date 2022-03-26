Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.02. Aware shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 12,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Aware alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.