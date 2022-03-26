AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $81,720.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

