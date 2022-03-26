Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.