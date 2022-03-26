Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Head-To-Head Survey

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Balchem and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem 12.03% 13.06% 9.64% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Balchem and Perimeter Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem $799.02 million 5.55 $96.10 million $2.95 46.68 Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Balchem and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem 0 1 2 0 2.67 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Balchem presently has a consensus target price of $158.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Balchem’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Balchem is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Balchem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Balchem beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include spray dried and emulsified powders, extrusion and agglomeration, blended lipid systems, liquid flavor delivery systems, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, and cereal systems, as well as ice cream bases and variegates. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions for various applications; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production, and delivering nutrient supplements in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. This segment also markets and sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives. Perimeter Solutions is based in ST. LOUIS.

