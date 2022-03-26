Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 38,440,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,204,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.