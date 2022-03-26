Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Baozun stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Baozun by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
