Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Baozun stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Baozun by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

