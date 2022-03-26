Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 396.1% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 396.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $14.12 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTDPY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.