Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0001 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $249,745.21 and approximately $319.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,650,506,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

