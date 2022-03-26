Berkshire Grey (BGRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.70 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,073,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 156,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

