Berry Data Achieves Market Cap of $697,179.16 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $697,179.16 and $33,313.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.53 or 0.07025221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.68 or 1.00022738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

