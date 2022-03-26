Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Big Lots worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 206.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $325,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $37.30 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

