BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $53.18 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $107.58 million and $20.04 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.18 or 0.00120167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

