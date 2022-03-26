Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $435.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.72. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

