BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.91

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.15. BioCorRx shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,809 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

