BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.91

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.15. BioCorRx shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,809 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.
BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCorRx (BICX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.