BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.46.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

