BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.46.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
BMRN stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -219.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
