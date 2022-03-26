Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $17,182.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,307.42 or 1.00032897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00136484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00268242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00031054 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,793,302 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

