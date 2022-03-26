Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.45 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $361.31 or 0.00811111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and $4.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,545.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00201657 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00024080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,019,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

