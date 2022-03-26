Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,235.15

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $216,235.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011564 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00243532 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

