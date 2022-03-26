Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $101.09 million and $571,155.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005031 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011367 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

