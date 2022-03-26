Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $99.00

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $26,694.42 and $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

