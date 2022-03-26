Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $492,085.33 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitgear has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $492,085.33 and $22,043.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,826,755 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

