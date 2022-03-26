BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,199.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $44,199.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00205627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005627 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005296 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002207 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

