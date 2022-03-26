Bitzeny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $33,430.20 and $26.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00278116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013372 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

