BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $741.04. The stock had a trading volume of 419,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,055. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $759.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $853.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

