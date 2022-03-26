BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BYM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 88,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,573. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
