BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 88,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,573. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

