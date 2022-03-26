Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

