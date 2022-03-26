BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 452.8% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 452.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
