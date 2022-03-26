Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $193,185.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

