Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

