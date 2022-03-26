BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 427.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,443.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 725,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 73,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

