Boosted Finance Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $53,892.85 and approximately $29,068.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.15 or 0.07040405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.23 or 0.99758071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

