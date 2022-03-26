Boson Protocol Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $78.72 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00890286 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

