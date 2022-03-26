Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BIF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 108,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,149. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2,746.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 847,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 818,179 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 132,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.