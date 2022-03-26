Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BIF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 108,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,149. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
