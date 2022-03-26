Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,100 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAK. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Braskem has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

