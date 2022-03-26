Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 167,280 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,047,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

