Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $289.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.05. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

