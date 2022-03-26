Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 9,540 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,765,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,294,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

