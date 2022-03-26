Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 288,112 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,215,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 335,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,091. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

