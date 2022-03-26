Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 59,549 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average of $251.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

