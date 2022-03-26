Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

Cintas stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.32. The stock had a trading volume of 583,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $334.61 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.