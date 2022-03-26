Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.