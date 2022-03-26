Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. 1,675,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,154. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

