Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $15.25 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.26% of Chart Industries worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.47. 470,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

