Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.22 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of GXO Logistics worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. 740,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

