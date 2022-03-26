Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 55,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 799,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,116. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

