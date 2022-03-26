Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 527,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,773. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day moving average of $257.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

