Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.76% of Hostess Brands worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 78.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.