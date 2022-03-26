Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.99 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.74. 21,194,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

