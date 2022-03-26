Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23.45 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,449. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

